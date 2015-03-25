Topics and Guests for June 24

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's newest daytime show, Studio B.

Stories for Thursday,

June 24:

Terrorists in Iraq launch a wave attacks in a blatant attempt to derail the handover, targeting U.S. soldiers and their own security forces

• Retired Army Major Gen. Robert Scales

The latest in the 2004 presidential campaign

• David Mark, editor in chief of "Campaigns and Elections" magazine

The Supreme Court gives Dick Cheney a pass... for now

• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

A juror is dismissed from the Scott Peterson case

• Laura Ingle, KFI radio reporter

