Topics and Guests for June 20

Weekdays at 3 p.m. in the East and high noon in the West!

The news begins anew with "Studio B"...

Steve Croes (search), a fourth suspect in the disappearance of Alabama teen Natalee Holloway, appears in court Monday as an Aruban judge decides whether there is enough probable cause to hold him for eight more days. Team FOX is live in Aruba with the latest.

Then, have Aruban authorities already botched the investigation? Mike Mordaga, Chief of Detectives at the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, and Judge Andrew Napolitano, FOX News' senior judicial analyst, weigh in.

And, some say victims of identity theft should be allowed to freeze their credit reports, barring lenders and other companies from reviewing their history. But is freezing your credit really going to safeguard your identification? We'll ask Lea Goldman, staff writer for Forbes magazine.

Plus, Dean Arthur Schwartzmiller (search) has served 12 years for child abuse — but never registered as a sex offender. Now a search of his home in a new case turned up notebooks detailing more than 36,000 sexual encounters with children. He coached youth football and even moved in with another convicted sex offender. So how does a person like this slip through the cracks? Former California prosecutor Steven Clark weighs in.

These stories and much more. Don't miss this edition of "Studio B"!

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's daytime show "Studio B."

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers.

Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an e-mail at studiob@foxnews.com.

"Studio B with Shepard Smith" is one of the reasons that FOX News Channel is the most watched news network in daytime.

Note: Topics subject to change