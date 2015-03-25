Topics and Guests for June 16

Watch "Your World" Weekdays at 4 p.m. ET

• Get more Neil: Read Neil's syndicated column!

On today's edition of "Your World"...

Amb. William Harrop voted for President Bush (search) and served as ambassador to Israel for his father. So why is he urging voters to give the president the boot this November? We’ll ask him.

Plus, does President Bush have a secret weapon in minority voters? Fox News political analyst Juan Williams joins the debate.

We’ll take the market’s temperature with Jordan Kimmel, president of Magnet Investment Group, and Patricia Powell of the Powell Financial Group.

It’s official: the folks at MGM Mirage pop the champagne today after Mandalay Resort Group agrees to their $4.8 billion offer. Have they hit the jackpot? We’ll ask James Murren, president and CFO of MGM Mirage.

As the nation's airlines do everything they can to cut costs are they putting you in danger? We’ll ask Michael Ozanian, senior editor for Forbes magazine.

Plus, Rep. Bill Thomas, R-Calif., chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, joins us to discuss what the American Jobs Creation Act of 2004 means for the economy.

About the Show

More than just facts and figures, "Your World with Cavuto" gets to the heart of the matter with in-depth reporting from Dagen McDowell, FOX Business correspondent, and analysis from our FOX Business News All-Stars:

• Terry Keenan, host of Cashin' In

• Brenda Buttner, host of Bulls & Bears

• David Asman, host of Forbes on Fox