Topics and Guests for July 21

Mighty Microsoft (search) dips into its substantial cash reserves with plans to return as much as $75 billion to shareholders through a combination of dividends and stock buybacks.

How will this impact your portfolio and move the markets? We'll ask Barry Ritholtz, chief market strategist at the Maxim Group; Chris Lahiji, president of DailyTrends.com, and Tobin Smith, chairman of Changewave Research.

The 9/11 Commission prepares to release its long-await report on Thursday. But when the report is out, will it collect dust or actually be acted on? Lynn Martin, former Labor secretary, and Eric Dezenhall, president of Dezenhall Resources, join the debate.

Plus, what do the families of the Sept. 11 victims want to hear? We’ll ask Monica Gabrielle who lost husband on Sept. 11.

Talk about your high rollers! MGM Mirage posts a net profit of $104 million – almost double last year’s number. What’s the secret of their success? We’ll be joined by Terry Lanni, chairman and CEO of MGM Mirage.

President Bush insists the economy's picking up. But there are still places in this nation where workers just aren't buying it. Can candidate Kerry seize the advantage in those states? We’ll ask Greg Valliere, chief strategist and political economist at the Schwab Washington Research Group.

Plus, they were the men who carried out the dream of a nation. Thirty-five years ago they went to the Moon. Today former astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins sit down with Neil.

