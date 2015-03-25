Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Topics and Guests for Friday, Sept. 19

By | Fox News

Veteran newscaster John Gibson gets to the core of the most salient issues facing America today as host of FNC's hard-hitting primetime show The Big Story with John Gibson, airing Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano and in-depth field reports from correspondent Heather Nauert.

Friday, Sept. 19:

A federal appeals court decides to rehear arguments on whether the California recall should proceed as scheduled
Doug Lewis, executive director of Election Project

If we can't win over the Muslim world with might or money, maybe we can do it with Mickey Mouse
Norman Pattiz, founder of Arab radio network Radio Sawa

Saddam Hussein's defense minister is in U.S. custody
• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

Presidential candidate Wesley Clark may be getting a boost from his former commander in chief
Jeff Birnbaum, Washington bureau chief for Fortune magazine

William Sampson spent two years, seven months and 23 days in a Saudi Arabian prison
William Sampson, former Saudi Arabian prisoner

The Big Story’s "candidate of the day" in the California recall election
Kelly Kimball, Democratic candidate
Scott Mednick, Democratic candidate

Be sure to tune into The Big Story with John Gibson ... weekdays at 5 p.m. ET.

Topics and guests subject to change.