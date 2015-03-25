Topics and Guests for Friday, Sept. 19

Veteran newscaster John Gibson gets to the core of the most salient issues facing America today as host of FNC's hard-hitting primetime show The Big Story with John Gibson, airing Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano and in-depth field reports from correspondent Heather Nauert.

Friday, Sept. 19:

A federal appeals court decides to rehear arguments on whether the California recall should proceed as scheduled

• Doug Lewis, executive director of Election Project

If we can't win over the Muslim world with might or money, maybe we can do it with Mickey Mouse

• Norman Pattiz, founder of Arab radio network Radio Sawa

Saddam Hussein's defense minister is in U.S. custody

• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

Presidential candidate Wesley Clark may be getting a boost from his former commander in chief

• Jeff Birnbaum, Washington bureau chief for Fortune magazine

William Sampson spent two years, seven months and 23 days in a Saudi Arabian prison

• William Sampson, former Saudi Arabian prisoner

The Big Story’s "candidate of the day" in the California recall election

• Kelly Kimball, Democratic candidate

• Scott Mednick, Democratic candidate

Be sure to tune into The Big Story with John Gibson ... weekdays at 5 p.m. ET.

Topics and guests subject to change.