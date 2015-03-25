Topics and Guests for Friday, Sept. 19
Friday, Sept. 19:
A federal appeals court decides to rehear arguments on whether the California recall should proceed as scheduled
• Doug Lewis, executive director of Election Project
If we can't win over the Muslim world with might or money, maybe we can do it with Mickey Mouse
• Norman Pattiz, founder of Arab radio network Radio Sawa
Saddam Hussein's defense minister is in U.S. custody
• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst
Presidential candidate Wesley Clark may be getting a boost from his former commander in chief
• Jeff Birnbaum, Washington bureau chief for Fortune magazine
William Sampson spent two years, seven months and 23 days in a Saudi Arabian prison
• William Sampson, former Saudi Arabian prisoner
The Big Story’s "candidate of the day" in the California recall election
• Kelly Kimball, Democratic candidate
• Scott Mednick, Democratic candidate
