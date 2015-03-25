Topics and Guests for Friday, Oct. 4

Veteran newscaster John Gibson gets to the core of the most salient issues facing America today as host of FNC's hard-hitting primetime show The Big Story with John Gibson, airing Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano and in-depth field reports from correspondent Heather Nauert.

Here's a review of what was on the rundown for Friday, Oct. 4:

It has been one year since the diagnosis and death of the first anthrax attack victim. A year later, the investigation and cleanup continues

• Dr. Richard Platt of Harvard Medical School

That ball that Barry Bonds hit to make his record-setting 73rd home run is said to be worth about a cool million dollars. But once it came down in the stands, the ball itself became a story of its own

• Alex Popov, suing over baseball

• Martin Triano, Popov's lawyer

• Don Tamaki, lawyer of fan who ended up with baseball

Hundreds of cargo ships are dropping anchor off the West Coast waiting for dock workers to end their strike

• Tom Edwards of the Pacific Maritime Association

It is what you might call a supreme battle to get on the ballot in New Jersey. The Democrats tell their side of the story to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking the justices to steer clear of the case

• Kenneth Gross, election law expert

• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

President Bush may have a lot of reasons for wanting to remove Saddam Hussein from power, but could one of them be personal?

• Craig Fuller, chief of staff under Vice President George H. Bush

U.S. diplomats press the U.N. Security Council to give weapons inspectors a stronger mandate in Iraq

• Colum Lynch of the Washington Post

Don't miss The Big Story with John Gibson ... weekdays at 5 p.m. ET.

We welcome your comments, so send us an email at myword@foxnews.com.