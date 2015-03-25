Topics and Guests for Friday, Jan. 17

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's newest daytime show, Studio B.

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers. Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an email at studiob@foxnews.com.

Jan. 17:

Saddam Hussein remains defiant, saying Iraq is fully prepared to take on the U.S. And he may get his chance, as more American troops head to the Gulf

• Retired Army Col. Larry Wortzel

• Retired Army Lt. Col. Robert Maginnis

Laci Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve while her husband Scott was fishing. Now the Modesto Bee is reporting that a relative of Laci's said Scott was having an affair, and that he recently took out a pretty big life insurance policy on her

• Patrick Brosnan, former NYPD homicide detective

These stories ... and more on Studio B With Shepard Smith at 3 p.m. ET.

Note: Topics subject to change