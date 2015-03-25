Topics and Guests for Friday, August 29

Veteran newscaster John Gibson gets to the core of the most salient issues facing America today as host of FNC's hard-hitting primetime show The Big Story with John Gibson, airing Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, with expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano and in-depth field reports from correspondent Heather Nauert.

Friday, August 29:

Political instability is causing serious problems in Iraq, making it difficult to maintain a fragile peace

• Oliver North, FNC military analyst

Once again, the French are on the other side of the fence when it comes to Iraq

• David Ignatius, syndicated columnist for The Washington Post

It’s always been the goal in Iraq to help Iraqis help themselves. So how about they help us too by trying to stop these guerrilla attacks?

• Entifadh Qanbar of the Iraqi National Congress

The feds arrest a Minnesota teenager and charge him with unleashing a worm on the Internet

• John Borland, senior staff writer at cnet.com

World-class sprinter Jon Drummond throws a world-class tantrum at the World Track and Field Championships

• Jon Drummond, runner

The Big Story’s "candidate of the day" in the California recall election

• Ned Roscoe, gubernatorial hopeful

Be sure to tune into The Big Story with John Gibson ... weekdays at 5 p.m. ET.

Topics and guests subject to change.