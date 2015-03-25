Topics and Guests for February 20
Topics and Guests for February 20:
9:10
Debate is hot within the United Nations about disarmament of Iraq.
Former Sen. George Mitchell, architect of Mitchell Plan for Mideast peace
9:20
Who said cats have nine lives? Yesterday was a dog's day! And we talk to the stranded dog's rescuers.
Rescuer George Smith, Associated Humane Society
Rescuer Capt. Tom McDermott, Kearny Fire Department
9:48
Michael Jackson special on Fox tonight
Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman
10:10
Security Council debates Iraq. What will be the result?
Dan Gillerman, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations
10:48
From the files of the National Enquirer, inside the twisted world of Michael Jackson.
Nick Maier, editor for AMI Books
11:10
The march to Baghdad
Retired Lt. Col. Andrew Krepinevich
11:35
Will the allies unite in war against Iraq?
Mark Brzezinski, former director of southeast European affairs
Michael Ledeen, American Enterprise Institute resident scholar
11:48
The Bachelorette
Trista picks her man. Was it Charlie or Ryan? We find out!
Entertainment Weekly correspondent Nancy Miller
12:10
What is going on in the Security Council? Why are several members on the Security Council still not backing us? Also, why is Turkey still holding out on us?
Jeanne Kirkpatrick, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
Caspar Weinberger, former secretary of defense
12:35
A survivor's story
Baher Shaaraway, World Trade Center survivor
12:48
How can you become a sexy housewife? We show you!
Monica Freely, designer
1:10
French President Jacques Chirac's love affair with Saddam
Marc Ginsberg, former U.S. ambassador to Morocco
2:10
U.S. forces ready to sniff out Iraqi bioweaponry
Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Eric Haney, founding member of the Delta Force
2:35
Al Qaeda's No. 3 man was seen in London last November! Why wasn't he spotted by authorities back then? Where is he now?
Rich Miniter, author of The Duel: Clinton and bin Laden Secret War
