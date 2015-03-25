Join us Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET as we bring you FOX News Live.

Topics and Guests for February 20:





9:10

Debate is hot within the United Nations about disarmament of Iraq.

Former Sen. George Mitchell, architect of Mitchell Plan for Mideast peace

9:20

Who said cats have nine lives? Yesterday was a dog's day! And we talk to the stranded dog's rescuers.

Rescuer George Smith, Associated Humane Society

Rescuer Capt. Tom McDermott, Kearny Fire Department



9:48

Michael Jackson special on Fox tonight

Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman

10:10

Security Council debates Iraq. What will be the result?

Dan Gillerman, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations

10:48

From the files of the National Enquirer, inside the twisted world of Michael Jackson.

Nick Maier, editor for AMI Books



11:10

The march to Baghdad

Retired Lt. Col. Andrew Krepinevich

11:35

Will the allies unite in war against Iraq?

Mark Brzezinski, former director of southeast European affairs

Michael Ledeen, American Enterprise Institute resident scholar

11:48

The Bachelorette

Trista picks her man. Was it Charlie or Ryan? We find out!

Entertainment Weekly correspondent Nancy Miller

12:10

What is going on in the Security Council? Why are several members on the Security Council still not backing us? Also, why is Turkey still holding out on us?

Jeanne Kirkpatrick, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

Caspar Weinberger, former secretary of defense

12:35

A survivor's story

Baher Shaaraway, World Trade Center survivor

12:48

How can you become a sexy housewife? We show you!

Monica Freely, designer

1:10

French President Jacques Chirac's love affair with Saddam

Marc Ginsberg, former U.S. ambassador to Morocco

2:10

U.S. forces ready to sniff out Iraqi bioweaponry

Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Eric Haney, founding member of the Delta Force

2:35

Al Qaeda's No. 3 man was seen in London last November! Why wasn't he spotted by authorities back then? Where is he now?

Rich Miniter, author of The Duel: Clinton and bin Laden Secret War



NOTE: Topics and guests are subject to change