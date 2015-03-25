Topics and Guests, Feb. 23

Today on "Special Report":

Jim Angle reports: President Bush (search) gets down to business on the campaign trail.

GUEST PREVIEW: Larry Sabato, Director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, will discuss the 2004 presidential race and the Nader factor.

Carl Cameron reports: The latest from the Democratic presidential campaign trail.

Major Garrett reports: Ralph Nader (search) throws his hat into the presidential ring.

Bret Baier reports: What are the latest developments in the war on terror? -- We'll get a LIVE report from Afghanistan.

Rick Leventhal reports: And we'll also have the latest news out of Iraq.

Steve Centanni reports: Militant government loyalists set up flaming barricades to block the road into the Haitian capital, and 50 U.S. Marines were flown in to protect the American Embassy and diplomats. Rebels threatened to attack the city soon. We'll have the latest.

Details on those stories and more on Special Report with Brit Hume at 6 p.m. ET.

— Guests and topics are subject to change