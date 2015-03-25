Topics and Guests: December 8

Get "On the Record" weeknights at 10 p.m. ET

Scott Peterson's (search) mother, Jackie, takes the stand as the defense wraps up its effort to save Scott's life. Can the convicted double-murderer's mother sway the jury?

Greta is joined by:

• Jim Hammer, former San Francisco assistant district attorney

• Laura Ingle, KFI radio reporter

• Jeanine Pirro, Westchester County district attorney

• Bob Massi, FOX News legal analyst

• Jayne Weintraub, criminal defense attorney

Plus, five members of the Indiana Pacers and five Detroit Pistons fans are charged Wednesday in the November 19 brawl that took place at The Palace of Auburn Hills. But, did they get off too easily? We'll have the fallout.

About the Show

"On the Record with Greta Van Susteren" is a one-hour news and analysis program involving a diverse component of newsmaker interviews anchored by distinguished journalist and renowned trial lawyer Greta Van Susteren.

"On the Record" capitalizes on Van Susteren's experience, fairness and inquisitive manner in exploring the issues of the day with her trademark hard hitting and provocative questions.

Innovative segments and its no nonsense attitude toward the news have enabled "On the Record” to attract a wide range of diverse guests.

According to Van Susteren, "'On the Record' is an informative and thought-provoking hour that's unpredictable and lends a fresh perspective to the issues we're now discovering in this new hour order. Each night I try to find out the answer to the question, 'Why?'"