Topics and Guests: December 17

Friday, Dec. 17:

President Bush signs the intelligence reform bill (search) which will overhaul the way the intelligence community operates. Correspondent Wendell Goler reports on what the enactment of this legislation will bring in the president's second term.

Plus, Bret Baier reports the latest from Iraq after gunmen killed four occupants of a car in Mosul Friday. And David Piper has the story of one of Baghdad’s poorest neighborhoods benefiting from efforts to bring peace — will other cities follow this city’s lead?

Plus, the eradication of poppy fields in Afghanistan is creating tension between the U.S. Congress and the Afghan government — correspondent Molly Henneberg explains this latest disagreement between the countries.

And after facing a barrage of questions from reporters outside the State Department in Washington yesterday, U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan (search) went to Brussels today to talk with European leaders about the future of the United Nations. Jonathan Hunt has the details.

And correspondent Major Garrett highlights a program that brings some cheer to troops serving overseas in the form of care packages.

Plus, top analysis from our all-star panel of FOX News contributors on whether the signing of intelligence reform will solve the problems found by 9/11 Commission (search) and debate over whether Christmas is under attack this holiday season:

Fred Barnes, executive editor of the Weekly Standard

Jeff Birnbaum, columnist for The Washington Post

Charles Krauthammer, syndicated columnist

