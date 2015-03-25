Topics and Guests: December 14

Get "On the Record" weeknights at 10 p.m. ET

What led jurors to recommend the death sentence for Scott Peterson? (search) We'll ask Stephen Cardosi, Peterson jury foreman, and Peterson jurors Gregory Beratlis and Richelle Nice.

Plus, from the emotional verdict to a possible appeal: What’s next in this highly charged case? We'll get the legal lowdown from:

• Jim Hammer, former San Francisco assistant district attorney

• Laura Ingle, KFI radio reporter

• Jeanine Pirro, Westchester County district attorney

• Ted Williams, criminal defense attorney

Plus, an in-depth look at one of the darkest and toughest prisons in the world — and Scott’s new home: San Quentin Prison.

