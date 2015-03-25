Topics and Guests: December 13

Get "On the Record" weeknights at 10 p.m. ET

It was a matter of life or death and now the jury has decided. After months of a sensational trial, the jury recommends that the state end Scott Peterson's (search) life. How will Peterson appeal his execution?

Go "On the Record" Monday night as we're live from Redwood City with:

• Jim Hammer, former San Francisco assistant district attorney

• Laura Ingle, KFI radio reporter

• Jeanine Pirro, Westchester County district attorney

• Bernie Grimm, criminal defense attorney

• Gloria Allred, attorney for Amber Frey

• Geoffrey Fieger, criminal defense attorney

Plus, we'll get reaction from Justin Falconer, dismissed Peterson juror No. 5.

And, horribly disfigured and partially paralyzed, was Ukrainian presidential candidate Viktor Yushchenko (search) poisoned? We'll investigate the political power struggle that may have led one candidate to commit the ultimate crime with forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Robert Middleberg, lab director and chief toxicologist at National Medical Services.

About the Show

"On the Record with Greta Van Susteren" is a one-hour news and analysis program involving a diverse component of newsmaker interviews anchored by distinguished journalist and renowned trial lawyer Greta Van Susteren.

"On the Record" capitalizes on Van Susteren's experience, fairness and inquisitive manner in exploring the issues of the day with her trademark hard hitting and provocative questions.

Innovative segments and its no nonsense attitude toward the news have enabled "On the Record” to attract a wide range of diverse guests.

According to Van Susteren, "'On the Record' is an informative and thought-provoking hour that's unpredictable and lends a fresh perspective to the issues we're now discovering in this new hour order. Each night I try to find out the answer to the question, 'Why?'"