Top-Ranked Snowboarder in Critical Condition After Fall

A publicist for Kevin Pearce says the American snowboarder remains in critical condition at a Utah hospital after sustaining a head injury while training in Park City.

Danielle Burch said Friday that Pearce's condition hadn't changed since Thursday night.

Pearce, a top-ranked halfpipe rider with a good chance of making the U.S. Olympic team, was knocked unconscious when he hit his head during a training run on Thursday.

He was taken to University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City, where he underwent surgery.

The 22-year-old from Norwich, Vt., was preparing for next week's Olympic qualifying events in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.