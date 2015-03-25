Timeline: U.S. Workplace Shootings

Some fatal shootings at U.S. workplaces since the mid-1980s:

—August 27, 2003: Gunman on the verge of losing his job opened fire at an auto parts warehouse in Chicago, killing six people. The gunman was also shot dead.

—July 8, 2003: Doug Williams, 48, allegedly gunned down 14 co-workers, killing six, at a Lockheed Martin (search) aircraft parts plant in Meridian, Miss., before turning the gun on himself.

—July 1, 2003: Jonathon Russell, 25, allegedly shot and killed three co-workers and wounded five others at the Modine Manufacturing Co. (search) in Jefferson City, Mo., before killing himself.

—Feb. 25, 2003: Emanuel Burl Patterson, 23, allegedly opened fire at Labor Ready Inc. (search), a temporary employment service in Huntsville, Ala., killing four fellow job-seekers and wounding a fifth. Patterson has been charged with murder.

—Feb. 5, 2001: William D. Baker, 66, killed four people, then himself at a Navistar International (search) engine plant in Melrose Park, Ill.

—Dec. 26, 2000: Software tester Michael McDermott, 42, accused of killing seven people at a Wakefield, Mass., Internet consulting company, Edgewater Technology Inc. (search) He was convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

—March 20, 2000: Fired employee Robert Harris, 28, accused of shooting five people to death at a Dallas-area car wash. He was convicted and sentenced to death.

—Dec. 30, 1999: Housekeeper Silvio Izquierdo-Leyva, 36, accused of fatally shooting five co-workers at Tampa, Fla.'s Radisson Bay Harbor hotel. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life.

—Nov. 2, 1999: Copier repairman Byran Uyesugi, 40, accused of shooting seven people to death at Xerox Corp. in Honolulu. He was convicted and sentenced to life.

—July 29, 1999: Former day trader Mark Barton, 44, killed nine people at two Atlanta brokerage offices and later committed suicide.

—March 6, 1998: Former Connecticut Lottery Corp. accountant Matthew Beck, 35, shot four lottery executives to death in Newington, Conn., then himself.

—Dec. 18, 1997: Fired employee Arturo R. Torres, 43, killed four former co-workers at maintenance yard in Orange, Calif., and was killed by police.

—Sept. 15, 1997: Fired assembly line worker Arthur H. Wise, 43, accused of opening fire at Aiken, S.C., parts plant, killing four. He was convicted and sentenced to death.

—April 24, 1996: Firefighter Kenneth Tornes, 32, killed four superiors at Jackson, Miss., firehouse as well as his estranged wife. Tornes died on death row.

—July 19, 1995: Los Angeles city electrician Willie Woods, 42, accused of shooting four supervisors to death at C. Erwin Piper Technical Center. He was convicted and sentenced to life.

— April 3, 1995: James Simpson, 28, a former employee at a refinery inspection station in Corpus Christi, Texas, killed the owner of the company, his wife and three workers before shooting himself to death.

— March 14, 1994: Tuan Nguyen, 29, recently fired from a Santa Fe Springs, Calif., electronics factory, killed three people and himself.

— Dec. 2, 1993: Alan Winterbourne, 33, an unemployed computer engineer, opened fire in an unemployment office in Oxnard, Calif., killing three state workers and injuring four others. He later killed a police officer, and police then killed him.

— July 1, 1993: Gian Luigi Ferri, 55, a mentally disturbed man with a grudge against lawyers, opened fire in a San Francisco law office, killing eight people and himself.

— June 18, 1990: James E. Pough, 42, went on a shooting spree in a General Motors Acceptance Corp. office in Jacksonville, Fla., killing 10 people and wounding four others before killing himself. GMAC had repossessed his car.

— Sept. 14, 1989: Joseph T. Wesbecker, 47, on disability for mental illness, killed eight people and wounded 12 others at a printing plant in Louisville, Ky., before killing himself.

— Feb. 16, 1988: Richard W. Farley, 40, angry that a former co-worker at ESL Corp. in Sunnyvale, Calif., had rejected his advances, stormed into the company and killed seven people with a shotgun before surrendering. He was sentenced to death.

— Aug. 20, 1986: Pat Sherrill, 44, a postal worker who authorities say was about to be fired, opened fire at a post office in Edmond, Okla., killing 14 people, then fatally wounding himself.