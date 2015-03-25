Tikrit Councilman Assassinated

A councilman for the northern Iraqi city of Tikrit (search) was killed Sunday when gunmen opened fire on his car.

Azzedine al-Bayati (search) was shot to death on the road east out of Tikrit, Saddam Hussein's hometown, said Gen. Anwar Amin of the Iraqi Civil Defense Corps (search). His driver and bodyguard were wounded.

"We believe remnants of the former regime and elements from outside of Iraq are responsible," Amin said.

Attacks on officials and police have surged in recent weeks ahead of the transfer of sovereignty to Iraqis on June 30. Public officials and members of the security services are seen as collaborating with U.S. occupation authorities.