Tiger Woods to Compete in Match Play After 253-Day Break

Eight months after winning the U.S. Open on one good leg, a healthy Tiger Woods is returning to golf.

Woods said on his Web site on Thursday he will defend his title next week in the Accenture Match Play Championship, believing his reconstructed left knee and his game were good enough to win.

"I'm now ready to play again," Woods said.

The Match Play Championship in Tucson, Arizona begins on Wednesday.

Players whom Woods has beaten so often while compiling 65 U.S. PGA Tour victories were happy to hear he was coming back.

"He was ready to go weeks ago," Stuart Appleby said at Riviera. "I don't think he needs to do a couple of laps around the track. He'll be on that horse and he'll be whipping it."

The timing for Woods to end his 253-day break from competition could not be better for the U.S. PGA Tour, which has seen television ratings and media attention plunge after the world's No. 1 player had to miss the second half of the season, including two majors, the Ryder Cup and the FedEx Cup playoffs.

"We are delighted that Tiger is returning to competition and look forward to watching him compete next week," commissioner Tim Finchem said in a statement.

The last shot Woods hit for real was a short par putt on the 91st hole of the U.S. Open at San Diego, where he defeated Rocco Mediate in a playoff to capture his 14th major, which Woods described as "probably the best ever" under the circumstances.

He had surgery after the Masters last year to repair cartilage damage in his left knee, and suffered a double stress fracture in his left leg while preparing for his return.

He limped badly over the final few days of the U.S. Open, later saying the swelling was so bad at night that he couldn't see his knee cap. A week after winning, he had reconstructive surgery, the third operation on his left knee in five years.

What to expect?

"He's human," swing coach Hank Haney said. "He has played one tournament in 10 months. I would think he would be a little rusty, but I really don't know what to expect. Nothing with Tiger ever surprises me."

He began hitting short irons toward the end of December, and friends such as Mark O'Meara and John Cook said he had been playing plenty of golf over the last few weeks at his home course in Florida.

The last big obstacle to his return was the birth of his son, Charlie Axel, on Feb. 8.

"Elin and our new son Charlie are doing great," Woods wrote. "I've enjoyed my time at home with the family and appreciate everyone's support and kind wishes."

Woods will be under even greater scrutiny when he returns at Match Play, a tournament that was unpredictable even with two good legs. The eight-month break was his longest ever, and there are questions of rust and how much he has modified his swing after the knee surgery.

Haney said the swing hasn't changed, but there might be one difference.

"He's working on the same stuff that he's always been working on, but he'll be able to do it with a strong leg now," Haney said. "It will be a little different in the finish because his knee doesn't give way."

Woods was a three-time winner of the Accenture Match Play Championship but once lost in the first round to unheralded Peter O'Malley of Australia.

His return could last only one day. He could also advance to the weekend, where Woods might face as many as 36 holes a day.

"I didn't think he would return at Match Play because the media would be all over him if he lost in the first round," Appleby said. "But if Tiger lost in the first round, it would mean nothing to him. He'll be looking for competitive rounds."

Woods also has an endorsement contract with Accenture, and he was to be in Marana, Arizona next week for a corporate dinner.

Kenny Perry believes expectations will be minimal — Woods' first tournament in eight months, and the fickle nature of match play.

"I think it's awesome," Perry said. "The economy is down. We need something to boost us up. And there's going to be a gazillion reporters there, so it will be fun to be around. That place is going to come to life."

He also believes that Woods will do his part.

"I think he'll be ready to rock," Perry said. "When he comes back, he's always raring to go. He must be spittin' nails right now. I think he'll be better than ever. He'll probably kick our butts like crazy. Let's face it. People play differently when they're playing him."

Unless someone withdraws — Justin Rose is one possibility because his wife is expecting their first child any day — Woods will play Brendan Jones of Australia in the first round.

Woods was playing some of the best golf of his career when he had reconstructive knee surgery. He had won nine of his last 12 tournaments and did not finish worse than fifth during that span.

Woods did not walk 18 holes from the last round of the Masters until the first round of the U.S. Open, although that won't be the case this time. Match Play is moving to a new course this year — the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Dove Mountain — and he likely will have to play at least one practice round.

Haney was curious to see how Woods copes with the rust, but he's not worried about the knee.

"He came out five years ago and said he had 20 percent of his ACL, and then none of it," Haney said., "Now he has 100 percent of his ACL and his legs have never been strong, and somehow people want to think, 'Will he be OK?' They're not following logic. The only thing he has to deal with is his being away for a long time. How long it takes him, I don't know. But he is Tiger Woods."