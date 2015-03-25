Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

This is for You All

By | Fox News

WASHINGTON – FBI officials were to hold a news conference in Buffalo Thursday afternoon to discuss the arrest and provide more details.

The French Interior Minister confirmed that Kopp had been arrested late afternoon Thursday by the French police in the northwestern city of Rennes.

Extradition from France can be a somewhat long and complicated process. It may take at least several weeks before Kopp is extradited to the U.S. and the process could last as long as several months, Fox News has learned.

Kopp was to remain in Rennes for the time being.

Erie County, N.Y. District Attorney Frank J. Clark said FBI officials informed him of the arrest Thursday morning but he had no other details.

FBI officials were to hold a news conference in Buffalo Thursday afternoon to discuss the arrest and provide more details.

The French Interior Minister confirmed that Kopp had been arrested late afternoon Thursday by the French police in the northwestern city of Rennes.

Extradition from France can be a somewhat long and complicated process. It may take at least several weeks before Kopp is extradited to the U.S. and the process could last as long as several months, Fox News has learned.

Kopp was to remain in Rennes for the time being.

Erie County, N.Y. District Attorney Frank J. Clark said FBI officials informed him of the arrest Thursday morning but he had no other details.

FBI officials were to hold a news conference in Buffalo Thursday afternoon to discuss the arrest and provide more details.

The French Interior Minister confirmed that Kopp had been arrested late afternoon Thursday by the French police in the northwestern city of Rennes.

Extradition from France can be a somewhat long and complicated process. It may take at least several weeks before Kopp is extradited to the U.S. and the process could last as long as several months, Fox News has learned.

Kopp was to remain in Rennes for the time being.

Erie County, N.Y. District Attorney Frank J. Clark said FBI officials informed him of the arrest Thursday morning but he had no other details.