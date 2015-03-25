This is for You All

FBI officials were to hold a news conference in Buffalo Thursday afternoon to discuss the arrest and provide more details.

The French Interior Minister confirmed that Kopp had been arrested late afternoon Thursday by the French police in the northwestern city of Rennes.

Extradition from France can be a somewhat long and complicated process. It may take at least several weeks before Kopp is extradited to the U.S. and the process could last as long as several months, Fox News has learned.

Kopp was to remain in Rennes for the time being.

Erie County, N.Y. District Attorney Frank J. Clark said FBI officials informed him of the arrest Thursday morning but he had no other details.

