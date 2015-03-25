Third Sailor Hospitalized as 2 Bodies Found in Ghana Hotel Flown to Germany for Examination

The bodies of two U.S. Navy sailors who were found dead in a hotel room in the West African nation of Ghana on New Year's Eve have been flown to Germany for a post-mortem examination, a top Ghanaian police official said Friday.

Frank Adu-Poku, the director-general of Ghana's Criminal Investigation Department, also said a third sailor who had been with the two has been hospitalized since their bodies were discovered. Adu-Poku would not comment further on the third sailor's hospitalization, which had not previously been reported.

He said the investigation, including a review of closed circuit television footage from the hotel and following leads provided by the third sailor, was continuing.

"We are working on so many clues and hope to find the cause of their death. Two able-bodied men cannot enter a hotel and be found dead the next day," Adu-Poku said.

The U.S. Navy had no comment on the investigation or on the third sailor's hospitalization.

The three were assigned to the USS Fort McHenry, which is on a seven-month voyage through the Gulf of Guinea, and had left the ship for a night in Accra, Ghana's capital. Their bodies were found on New Year's Eve inside their hotel room.

A U.S. Navy statement earlier this week identified the dead sailors as Patrick Mack, 22, of Warren, Michigan, and Lonnie Davis Jr., 35, of Riverdale, Georgia. The third sailor has not been publicly identified.

Mack and Davis died of "unknown causes while on liberty," the Navy statement said. "The exact causes of the deaths for both sailors is currently under investigation."