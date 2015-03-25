Therapist Permitted for Boy Charged With Murder

A judge has ruled that a 9-year-old Arizona boy charged with murdering his father and another man will be allowed to meet with a therapist.

Apache County Superior Court Judge Michael Roca granted a defense motion for a therapist this week after twice rejecting it because he objected to some of the terms, including the therapist's hourly wage.

A counselor from the probation department had been visiting with the St. Johns boy. But defense attorneys objected, saying statements the boy makes to the counselor could be used against him in trial. Roca relieved that counselor.

The boy faces two counts of premeditated murder in the Nov. 5 deaths of his father and another man. The next hearing in the case is set for Jan. 29.