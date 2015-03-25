The L.A. Times Criticizes President Bush Again. What Else Is New?

The L.A. Times was criticizing President Bush Tuesday in an unsigned editorial.

So what else is new John?

Well, I do think The L.A. Times is out of line for continuing to repeat the following tired and erroneous mantra of the anti-war crowd.

Speaking of Bush's speech to the VFW (search), The L.A. Times said:

"Bush again conflated Al Qaeda and Iraq, neglecting to note that Al Qaeda put down roots in Iraq only after the invasion or that Saddam Hussein (search) had noting to do with 9/11 or Usama bin Laden (search)."

Well, two out of three ain't bad — unless you're talking about war.

Saddam Hussein had nothing to do with 9/11? OK, maybe, for now...

But the other two?

The 9/11 commission reported that bin Laden was willing to explore possibilities of cooperation with Iraq.

Bin Laden met with a senior Iraqi intelligence officer in the Sudan in 1994 or 1995.

Bin Laden sent out a number of feelers to Iraq offering cooperation.

In 1998, Iraq took the initiative and in support of bin Laden's fatwa against the U.S., two Al Qaeda members went to Iraq for meetings.

Same year and Iraqi delegation went to Afghanistan to meet with bin Laden.

More meetings in 1999 and Iraqi officials offered bin Laden a safe haven.

This is all from the 9/11 commission report, mind you.

And in late June 2004, a member of the commission said new information suggested a lieutenant colonel in Saddam's Fedayeen was a prominent member of Al Qaeda.

Not to mention that Zarqawi (search) was operating in Iraq well before the U.S. invasion.

In a post 9/11 world this kind of information isn't enough to knock off Saddam? In my world it is. But it is not if you're against regime change and against the war no matter what.

And besides, in its editorial, The L.A. Times went on to say:

"Setting a deadline (for an American pullout of Iraq) would be a mistake, allowing the insurgents to wait for the U.S. withdrawal before increasing their suicide attacks."

Duh. Right. So what was your complaint again? This sounds a lot like agreeing with Bush, but needing to bash him nonetheless.

That's My Word.

Watch John Gibson weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on "The Big Story" and send your comments to: myword@foxnews.com