Text of Bush Statement on Pearl

Text of President Bush's statement on the death of kidnapped journalist Daniel Pearl:

Laura and I and the American people are deeply saddened to learn about the loss of Daniel Pearl's life.

We are really sad for his wife and his parents and his friends and colleagues who have been clinging to hope for weeks that he would be found alive. We're especially saddened for his unborn child who will now know his father only through the memory of others.

All Americans are sad and angry to learn of the murder. All around the world American journalists and humanitarian aid workers and diplomats and others do important work in places that are sometimes dangerous.

Those who would threaten Americans, those who would engage in criminal, barbaric acts need to know that these crimes only hurt their cause and only deepen the resolve of the United States of America to rid the world of these agents of terror.

May God bless Daniel Pearl.