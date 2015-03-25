Texas Man Convicted of Abducting, Torturing Ex-Girlfriend With Blowtorch, Drain Cleaner

A jury in Fort Worth today convicted a man accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend and using a blowtorch and drain cleaner to torture her.

Forty-four-year-old Robert Drew Stephenson was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retaliation.

Now comes the punishment phase. Stephenson faces up to life in prison.

He was arrested last April after a 42-year-old Fort Worth woman told police he'd beaten, raped and tortured her during the 19 days he held her captive.

The woman said Stephenson hung her by her feet from a rafter, burned her back with a blowtorch, then poured drain cleaner on her.

Stephenson testified the woman's injuries were accidents — and the couple had a "volatile" relationship.