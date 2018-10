The 15-year-old subject of an Amber Alert in Rosenberg, Texas, has been found and is now safe at home, police told MyFOXHouston.com.

Authorities issued the Amber Alert early Wednesday for Patricia Acevedo. She had been abducted by 24-year-old Angel Garcia, a Hispanic man, and was last seen in Rosenberg, authorities said.

Rosenberg is located 20 miles south of Houston.

