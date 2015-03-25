Tennessee Man Convicted of Killing Elderly Couple Executed by Lethal Injection

A man convicted of killing an elderly couple found dead in their burned-out farmhouse was executed by lethal injection in Tennessee.

Henley was sentenced to death for the 1985 murders of Fred and Edna Stafford, who lived near his Jackson County farm about 65 miles northeast of Nashville.

An autopsy concluded that the Staffords had been shot, and that Edna Stafford was still alive when the house was set on fire.

Henley had always maintained his innocence.

The chief witness against him was a co-defendant who testified that Henley was drunk, high on drugs and angry over a debt he believed the Staffords owed his grandparents.