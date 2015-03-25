Tennessee Judges Implementing Dress Code for Court

Fed up with seeing the rude, crude, lewd and just plain sloppy, judges in Chattanooga, Tenn., are putting a court dress code into effect.

Judge Bob Moon said he and his colleagues aren't going to let defendants he describes as "thugs, gang members and other undesirables" set the dress standard in the Hamilton County General Sessions Court.

Banned are so-called "wife beater" undershirts, any clothing that exposes underwear and T-shirts bearing rude or obscene images or language.

Moon said a woman came into his courtroom last month on a prostitution charge, wearing a T-shirt that read "You can love me, but you have to pay me."

Moon said he was inclined to think the woman was either confessing or advertising in his courtroom.