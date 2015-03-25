Teen Starlet Hilary Duff Says She Feels Pressure to Be Thin

Teen starlet Hilary Duff claims she's never had a problem with her weight, but feels pressure to be thin.

The 19-year-old actress and singer told People Magazine that she's either perceived as too fat or too thin in the media, which she says can be "judgmental and mean."

"And if you don't like the way you look or feel insecure, when people say things about you — in magazines or just in everyday life — they can be hurtful. ... But you'll never make them happy," she told the magazine.

Duff, who has sold more than 13 million albums worldwide, has a new album out April 3 called "Dignity." Several of the songs are about her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, but she denies that she slammed his new newest flame, Nicole Richie, in her tune "Gypsy Woman."

And anyway, she told People she doesn't like to discuss relationships.

"It's not my job to talk about my relationship," she said. " ... But the more you try to keep it quiet, the more people want to know about it."