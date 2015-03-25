Teen Drives Car Into Day Care, Eight Hurt

A car driven by a 14-year-old crashed into a day-care center in a shopping center Tuesday afternoon, injuring eight children, police said.

Investigators say the teenager hit a curb as she tried to turn into the shopping center, lost control and careened into the building.

The car crashed through windows and went through a play area before it stopped at a wall decorated with rows of handmade pictures, said Candy Duncan, assistant manager at ZLB Plasma Service, a nearby business.

The teenage girl, who did not have a driver's license, will face eight counts of injury to a child, said police spokeswoman Lt. Jan Easterling. A 24-year-old woman who was in the car was cited for allowing the girl to drive, Easterling said.

She said the injured children ranged in age from 2 to 10. Seven were treated at Children's Medical Center Dallas and released, said hospital spokesman Jeff Calaway. The eighth child's mother asked that no information be released, a Parkland Memorial Hospital spokeswoman said.