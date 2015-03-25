Teacher Accused of Sex With Students Writes to Hulk Hogan's Son in Jail

A former teacher accused of having sex with students sent a letter of support to the jailed son of Hulk Hogan, authorities said.

Stephanie Ragusa, who is also in jail, sent the letter June 2 to 17-year-old Nick Bollea, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The letter was intercepted by Pinellas County sheriff's deputies after they recognized Ragusa's name, the jail's return address and her docket number on the envelope, authorities said. Bollea, who is serving an eight-month sentence on a charge of reckless driving with serious bodily injury, was later given a copy of the letter.

Ragusa, 29, is facing charges of lewd or lascivious battery and unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The telephone at the office of Ragusa's attorney rang unanswered Saturday.

Jim Bates, an attorney for Bollea, did not immediately return a message left at his office.

Ragusa doesn't appear to have broken any rules, said J.D. Callaway, a sheriff's spokesman.