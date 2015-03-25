'Tarzan,' the Musical, Swings to Broadway

"Tarzan," the musical (search), will swing on Broadway next spring. A lavish stage version — with a cast of 34 — will open in 2006 at a theater to be announced, Thomas Schumacher, president of Disney Theatrical Productions (search), said Wednesday.

The musical, with a score by Phil Collins, is based on the 1999 Disney animated film which featured the voice of Tony Goldwyn as Tarzan and the voice of Minnie Driver as Jane. No casting has been announced for the Broadway version.

"Tarzan" will be directed by Bob Crowley (search), who will also design the show's sets and costumes. Crowley is best known for his sets and costume designs for Disney's "Aida (search)" and the 1994 Lincoln Center Theater revival of "Carousel."

David Henry Hwang, author of "M. Butterfly," will adapt the movie screenplay, which is based on Edgar Rice Burroughs' novel, "Tarzan of the Apes (search)."

Choreography will be by Australian choreographer Meryl Tankard and the show's flying and climbing design by Pichon Baldinu, who worked on the long-running off-Broadway success "De La Guarda."