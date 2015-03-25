Switzerland Extradicting Hell's Angel Wanted in Connection With 26 Murders

A man sought by Canadian authorities in connection with dozens of gang-related killings will soon be extradited to Canada, a Swiss Justice Ministry official said Saturday.

The 56-year-old suspect, who has not been named by Swiss officials, has been detained in Geneva on unspecified charges. The daily Tribune de Geneve reported Friday that he was arrested in July in connection with credit card fraud.

Rudolf Wyss, a justice official in charge of international legal assistance, confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that the Canadian extradition request "specifies in detail a murder and an attempted murder" for which the authorities are investigating the man.

The request also mentions that the suspect is being sought in connection with "about 20" further killings, Wyss said, adding that the man has agreed to his extradition, which will take place "soon."

Wyss would not comment on the accuracy of the allegations, saying "in an extradition request, we never check whether the allegations are true or not. We rely on the information provided to us by the Canadian authorities."

"The deciding factor in our decision to extradite was the detailed information on one of the cases," he said.

The Canadian extradition request linked the case to "organized crime among biker gangs," Wyss said.

Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger, citing Canadian media, reported Saturday that the man is being sought in connection with 26 murders carried out on behalf of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.