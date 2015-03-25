Suspect in Slaying of Indianapolis Family Surrenders to Police

A man suspected of gunning down seven family members in their home surrendered to police Saturday, an Indianapolis homicide detective said.

Detective Kevin Duley confirmed about 7:30 p.m. that Desmond Turner, the main suspect in the Thursday night killings, had turned himself in to authorities. Duley said he did not know any more details.

More than 100 police officers had been searching for Turner, a 28-year-old ex-convict, since shortly after the slayings.

Turner was being sought in the deaths of Emma Valdez, 46; her husband, Alberto Covarrubias, 56; their sons Alberto Covarrubias, 11, and David Covarrubias, 8 or 9; Valdez's daughter, Flora Albarran, 22; Albarran's 5-year-old son, Luis; and Albarran's brother Magno Albarran, 29.

Police said Turner grew up in the area and had returned last fall after being released from prison following a 3 1/2-year term for drug and weapons charges.

Lakeisha Bush, Turner's cousin, pleaded on television for suspects to turn themselves in.

Authorities were holding another suspected triggerman, 30-year-old James Stewart, on a preliminary charge of murder after he was arrested Friday after a traffic stop.