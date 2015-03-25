Sundance Non-Competing Premieres Lineup Announced

"Happy Endings," a comic drama with an ensemble cast including Lisa Kudrow, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Laura Dern, will open the 11-day Sundance Film Festival (search).

Written and directed by Don Roos, the film follows the romantic and family relationships of a large group of characters. It kicks off the festival Jan. 20 in Park City, Utah.

Other films announced Tuesday for Sundance's out-of-competition premieres lineup include "The Upside of Anger," starring Joan Allen as a single mom who has with four daughters and finds domestic help from a former ballplayer (Kevin Costner); and "The Jacket" with Adrien Brody and Keira Knightley in a story of a time-traveling military veteran who witnesses his own death in the future.

Daniel Day-Lewis stars in "The Ballad of Jack and Rose," written and directed by his wife, Rebecca Miller, whose "Personal Velocity" won top honors in Sundance's dramatic competition in 2002. Co-starring Catherine Keener, the film centers on a father and daughter living on an island commune.

Kevin Bacon directs and co-stars in "Loverboy," the story of a neglected daughter who grows into an overly possessive mother. The film's cast includes Sandra Bullock, Marisa Tomei and Matt Dillon.

Michael Keaton and Robert Downey Jr. co-star in "Game 6," the story of a playwright who skips his own opening night to watch the big game in the 1986 World Series, while Alan Cumming and Neve Campbell are featured in "Reefer Madness," a musical adaptation of the 1930s anti-marijuana propaganda film that has gained a large cult audience over the decades.

The festival's midnight lineup of fright flicks, cult films and other offbeat fare include South Korean director Park Chan-Wook's "Old Boy," a bloody revenge tale that took the second-place prize behind "Fahrenheit 9/11" at last spring's Cannes Film Festival.

Sundance, the nation's top showcase for independent movies, announced the festival's dramatic and documentary competition films Monday.