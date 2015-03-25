Study: Large Doses of Vitamin E Linked to Lung Cancer

A new study suggests at least one vitamin could potentially harm instead of help you.

Researchers found that people who took an increased amount of vitamin E had a greater risk of developing lung cancer, according to a news release from Science Daily.

"Our study of supplemental multivitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E and folic acid did not show any evidence for a decreased risk of lung cancer," wrote Dr. Christopher G. Slatore of the University of Washington in Seattle in the study.

"Indeed, increasing intake of supplemental vitamin E was associated with a slightly increased risk of lung cancer."

Slatore’s team took 77,126 people — men and women — between the ages of 50 and 76 in the state of Washington and determined their rate of developing lung cancer over a four-year period.

They took in consideration the person’s current and past vitamin use, smoking, demographics and medical characteristics.

In the group, 521 people developed lung cancer. In addition to the patient’s associations with smoking, family history and age factors, there was a small, albeit significant association between their use of vitamin E and the cancer.

"This risk translates into a 28 percent increased risk of lung cancer at a dose of 400 mg/day for 10 years," wrote Dr. Slatore.

