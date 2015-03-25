'Street Smart' Girl Charged With Tossing Crack During Drug Raid

A 10-year-old girl has been charged with evidence tampering after authorities say she tossed small bags of crack cocaine out of a window during a drug raid.

As detectives raided a Scranton apartment Friday, they saw the girl's arm extend from a second-floor window and drop several bags of crack, police said.

The girl, whose name was withheld because of her age, is in the custody of Lackawanna County Children and Youth Services.

A woman at the home, Lashawna Bennett, 30, also was charged with drug possession, corruption of a minor, child endangerment and related crimes. Police said they confiscated more than $7,000 in crack cocaine during the raid.

District Attorney Andy Jarbola said the girl had a "bad attitude" during police questioning.

"What's so amazing about this investigation is how street-smart this 10-year-old child was," he said. "She knew what she was doing."