Storms Bring Floods, Damage Buildings in Texas

Heavy storms swept through North Texas on Monday, flooding roads, damaging buildings and knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

The rain caused numerous accidents and traffic delays in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but no serious injuries were reported.

One person was rescued after floodwaters submerged a stretch of roadway under elevated Interstate 635 in Dallas. Several vehicles were caught in the water, authorities said.

A pickup truck and a school bus filled with students collided in Farmersville, about 35 miles northeast of Dallas. The impact knocked the bus on its side in a ditch, and a 15-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for back pain.

Electricity was out for as many as 20,000 Dallas-Fort Worth customers, according to Oncor Electric Delivery.

Wind blew the roof off of a warehouse in Dallas and off a vacant building in Haltom City, a Fort Worth suburb.

The storms were caused by a cold front rolling eastward across the region. More rain was expected in the evening before subsiding Tuesday, weather officials said.