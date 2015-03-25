Stocks to Watch, Nov. 9: Viacom, Cisco and News Corp.

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Thursday's session are Viacom Inc., News Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc.

American International Group (AIG) is expected to post third-quarter earnings of $1.42 a share, according to analysts polled by Thomson First Call.

JCPenney Co. (JCP) is expected to report per-share earnings of $1.23 in the third quarter.

Kohl's Corp. (KSS) is expected to post third-quarter earnings of 64 cents a share.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF) is expected to report a second-quarter loss of 2 cents a share.

Mirant Corp. (MIR) is expected to post per-share earnings of 38 cents in the third quarter.

TXU Corp. (TXU) is expected to report earnings of $1.95 a share in the third quarter.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is expected to post third-quarter earnings of 18 cents a share.

Viacom (VIA) is expected to report earnings of 48 cents a share in the third quarter.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is expected to post fourth-quarter earnings of 34 cents a share.

Windstream Communications Corp. (WIN) is expected to report per-share earnings of 24 cents in the third quarter.

After Wednesday's closing bell, Cisco (CSCO) reported a fiscal first-quarter profit that climbed 28 percent, as demand for Cisco's networking gear surged among telecommunication providers.

Watch List

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) said it swung to third-quarter net income, as revenue gained, of $52.8 million, or 27 cents a share. During the same period in the prior year, the net loss was $19.5 million, or 11 cents a share.

BMC Software Inc. (BMC) reported a fiscal second-quarter profit of $58 million, or 28 cents a share, compared to $43 million, or 19 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue for the business-software maker rose to $386.7 million from $361.8 million.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) said October same-restaurant sales fell 2 percent from the same period in the prior year. The restaurant operator reported monthly same-restaurant sales at Chili's fell 1.2 percent, and at Macaroni Grill fell 4.3 percent.

Broadcom Corp. (BRCM) is delaying the filing of its third-quarter results because the internal review of the company's option grants and other equity awards is ongoing.

Dresser-Rand Group Inc. (DRC) said it has begun a secondary offering of 15 million shares to be sold by its stockholder, D-R Interholding LLC. The company said it won't receive any proceeds from the sale.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) said a special committee has found incorrect accounting for certain stocks options, and the company sees recording an aggregate of additional non-cash expenses of $22.9 million for fiscal 1999 through 2006. Also, the networking products company said its general counsel has resigned.

Longview Fibre Co. (LFB) said third-quarter net income rose, as the company recorded an income tax benefit, to $21.4 million, or 33 cents a share, from $1.64 million, or 2 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year. Analysts had expected per-share earnings of 34 cents.

News Corp. (NWS) said it swung to a first-fiscal-quarter profit as revenue rose 4 percent on improved results at cable networks, satellite-television operations and the Fox network.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) said it planned to buy high-tech defense manufacturer Essex Corp. (KEYW) for $580 million, including debt, expanding its portfolio of government intelligence services.

Online travel bookings provider Priceline.com Inc. (PCLN) late Wednesday reported a profit that beat expectations after factoring out a one-time tax benefit from a year ago.

Quantum Corp. (DSS) said the second-quarter net loss widened, as the company recorded expenses related to items such as the ADIC acquisition, to $30.7 million, or 16 cents a share, from a net loss of $13.8 million, or 7 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year.

Sun-Times Media Group Inc. (SVN) reported a third-quarter net loss of $34.9 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $9.12 million, or 10 cents a share, during the year-ago period.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) said the Food and Drug Administration has granted approval of its abbreviated new drug application for meloxicam tablets, in 7.5 mg and 15 mg doses. Taro's meloxicam tablets, used for the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, are the generic equivalent of Boehringer Ingelheim's Mobic tablets.

