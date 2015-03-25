Stocks to Watch, Nov. 22: Deere & Co., Michaels Stores

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Tuesday's session are Albertson's Inc., Deere & Co. and Michaels Stores Inc.

Albertson's Inc. (ABS) is expected to post third-quarter earnings of 27 cents a share, according to analysts polled by Thomson First Call.

Deere & Co.'s (DE) fiscal fourth quarter is seen showing a per-share profit of 79 cents.

Dollar General Corp. (DG) is expected to report earnings of 19 cents a share in its third quarter.

Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) is seen posting a per-share profit of 27 cents in its third quarter.

Harris Corp.'s (HRS) fiscal second quarter is expected to show a profit of 49 cents a share.

Michaels Stores Inc. (MIK) is expected to report third-quarter earnings of 37 cents a share

Opsware Inc. (OPSW) is seen posting a third-quarter loss of 2 cents a share.

Petco Animal Supplies' (PETC) third quarter is seen posting a per-share profit of 26 cents.

Restoration Hardware Inc. (RSTO) is expected to show a per-share loss of 11 cents in its third quarter.

Tech Data Corp. (TECD) is seen reporting third-quarter earnings of 45 cents a share.

After Monday's closing bell, DaimlerChrysler AG (DCX) , raising its profile in Canada's auto industry, announced plans to expand Chrysler's biggest North American assembly line and pump more money into its research and development center.

Watch List

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) reported third-quarter net earnings of $2.63 million, or 18 cents a share, vs. $165,000, or 2 cents a share, during the same period a year ago. The Savannah, Ga.-based clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $69.9 million vs. $46 million.

Cyberonics Inc. (CYBX) reported a fiscal second-quarter net loss of $22.1 million, or 88 cents a share, vs. a net loss of $2.03 million, or 8 cents a share, during the same period a year ago. The Houston-based developer of medical devices for the treatment of epilepsy and depression posted revenue of $29.1 million vs. $25.4 million. Analysts surveyed by Thomson First Call had forecast a second-quarter loss of 83 cents a share on revenue of $31 million.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $10.7 million, or 23 cents a share, down 31.4% from $15.6 million, or 32 cents a share, during the same period a year ago. The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $260.9 million vs. $263.2 million. Analysts surveyed by Thomson First Call had forecast first-quarter earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $232 million.

EnCana Corp. (ECA) said it has agreed to sell its 50% stake in the Chinook heavy oil discovery offshore Brazil to Norsk Hydro AS (NHY) for $350 million. Under the agreement, Norsk Hydro will purchase all of the shares of an EnCana subsidiary holding a 50% interest in Block BM-C-7, located in the Campos Basin. EnCana expects to record an after-tax gain of more than $200 million on the sale, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2006

Hollinger International Inc. (HLR) said six of its current directors have advised the company that they don't plan to stand for re-election at the next annual meeting of shareholders on Jan. 24. The six directors are Richard Burt, Daniel Colson, Henry Kissinger, Shmuel Meitar, Richard Perle and James Thompson. Hollinger said it expects the membership of the board will be reduced from its current size of 11.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) said it has agreed to buy Stacy's Pita Chip Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stacy's, which has about 100 employees, will continue to be based in Randolph, Mass., and will operate as a separate unit of Frito-Lay North America. Stacy's, an all-natural snack company, had sales approaching $60 million this year.

Phillips-Van Heusen Corp. (PVH) reported third-quarter net earnings of $40.3 million, or 73 cents a share, up 51% from $26.7 million, or 52 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue at the New York-based apparel maker rose to $533.2 million from $473.5 million.

Textron Inc. (TXT) said the sale of its stake in a helicopter design to AgustaWestland will boost its fourth-quarter profit.