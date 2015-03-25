Stocks to Watch, July 20: Apple and Intel

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Thursday's session are Apple Computer Inc., Intel Corp. and Juniper Networks Inc.

Broadcom Corp. (BRCM) is expected to report earnings per share for the second quarter of 35 cents.

Continental Airlines Inc. (CAL) is expected to post per-share income for the second quarter of $1.90.

D.R. Horton (DHI) is expected to report per-share income of 95 cents for the third quarter.

Ford Motor Co. (F) is expected to post second-quarter earnings per share of 12 cents.

Google Inc. (GOOG) is expected to report income per share of $2.22 for the second quarter.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is expected to post fourth-quarter earnings per share of 30 cents.

Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) is expected to post earnings per share for the second quarter of 56 cents.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is expected to report second-quarter per-share income of 48 cents.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) is expected to post earnings per share for the second quarter of $1.55.

Wyeth (WYE) is expected to post per-share income for the second quarter of 76 cents.

After Wednesday's closing bell, Apple (AAPL) reported a fiscal third-quarter profit that rose 47.5 percent from a year ago as the technology giant saw higher sales of its iPod digital-media players and flagship Macintosh computers.

Intel (INTC) said second-quarter profit tumbled 57 percent from a year ago on lower sales as the world's largest chipmaker faced increased competition and cut prices to clear out excess inventory.

Juniper (JNPR) Wednesday delayed providing details on its second-quarter results, saying an ongoing probe of its stock-options grants found problems with how they were issued.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) said second-quarter revenue rose as net income grew to $44.8 million, or 55 cents a share, from $34.4 million, or 40 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year.

Allstate Corp. (ALL) reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates, and the company raised its full-year profit forecast after a strong performance from its auto insurance business.

Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) reported third-quarter net earnings of $85.6 million, or 39 cents a share, up 11 percent from $77.1 million, or 36 cents a share, during the year-ago period. The software company posted revenue of $626.4 million vs. $507.4 million.

Stung by a $78 million merger-termination fee, casino company Aztar Corp. (AZR) slipped into the red in the second quarter, losing $66.1 million, or $1.84 a share, a turn from the $15.5 million, or 41 cents, it earned in the same period of 2005.

Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) reported second-quarter earnings of $46.5 million, or 24 cents a share, compared with $27.9 million, or 16 cents a share, in the same period last year.

Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (CBST) reported a second-quarter net loss of $5.07 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $7.74 million, or 15 cents a share, in the same period last year.

EBay Inc. (EBAY) reported that second-quarter profit fell 14 percent, hurt by the cost of employee stock options, while sales surged as expected on growth in its online payment unit. San Jose, Calif.-based eBay said net income for the three months ended in June fell to $250 million, or 17 cents a share, from $291.6 million, or 21 cents, a year ago.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (ENDP) said it has submitted a supplemental new drug application to the Food and Drug Administration for Frova for the short-term prevention of menstrual migraines.

E-Trade Financial Corp. (ET) reported a 52 percent increase in quarterly net income thanks to growth of new accounts and an increase in high-value clients, and lifted its full-year earnings forecast.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said it has agreed to exercise its option to purchase Corus Pharma for $365 million.

IMS Health Inc. (RX) posted second-quarter net earnings of $62.7 million, or 30 cents a share, down from $93.2 million, or 41 cents a share, in the same period last year. Revenue rose to $486.2 million from $433.3 million.

Intersil Corp. (ISIL) reported second-quarter net earnings of $43 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $17.3 million, or 12 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) , in the midst of the biggest U.S. management-led buyout ever, posted an 11 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, building its results on a strong performance by its vast natural gas pipeline and storage operations and a solid contribution from a recently-acquired Canadian gas utility.

Knight Transportation Inc. (KNX) reported second-quarter earnings of $18.1 million, or 21 cents, compared with $15 million, or 17 cents, in the same period last year. Quarterly revenue rose 24 percent to $165.8 million vs. $133.9 million.

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) said fourth-quarter revenue rose as net income reached $122.1 million, or 84 cents a share, from $66.5 million, or 47 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year.

MGI Pharma Inc. (MOGN) said it swung to a loss in the second quarter on stock options expenses and a charge related to one of its investments.

Motorola Inc. (MOT) said second-quarter profit jumped 46 percent as the company shipped a record number of wireless phones and benefited from a large one-time tax gain and a legal settlement.

Novellus Systems Inc. (NVLS) reported second-quarter net earnings of $52.7 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $33.2 million, or 24 cents a share, during the year-ago period. The chip-technology company posted revenue of $410.1 million, up 24 percent from $329.6 million a year ago.

Odyssey Re Holdings Corp. (ORH) said Chief Financial Officer Robert Giammarco plans to resign, effective Aug. 15.

Openwave Systems Inc. (OPWV) said it expects fiscal 2007 first-quarter revenue to be flat to modestly below the fourth-quarter level.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) posted net earnings of $10.49 million, or 26 cents a share, vs. $15.97 million, or 40 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. The results included a pre-tax charge of $11.4 million, or 17 cents a share, related to the early retirement of debt, and $1.2 million, or 2 cents a share, for stock options expensing.

Playboy Enterprises Inc. (PLA and PLAA) said it expects to post a second-quarter loss in the range of 10 cents to 13 cents a share. The forecast includes a 6-cent-per-share restructuring charge. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call are currently estimating a loss of 7 cents a share for the quarter.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said third-quarter profit climbed 15 percent, as demand for chips and phones based on the company's wireless technology soared yet again.

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) said its second-quarter revenue rose 22 percent to $48.9 million from the previous year. The increase was mainly due to new patent licensing revenues.

RSA Security Inc. (RSAS) , which has agreed to be acquired by EMC Corp. (EMC) , said its quarterly profit sank 67 percent as higher expenses and restructuring charges more than offset a 23 percent increase in revenue.

Washington Mutual Inc. (WM) reported a 9 percent drop in second-quarter net income on charges stemming from the sale of mortgage-servicing rights to Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) .

Profit growth at all three of its divisions helped Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) push its second-quarter profit up 8 percent. The company said it earned $192 million, or 68 cents a share, on the period, up from the $178 million or 59 cents a share it earned in the year-ago quarter.

