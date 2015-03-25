Stocks to Watch, Jan. 11: Apple, Genentech and CRA

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Thursday's session are Apple Inc., Genentech Inc., and CRA International Inc.



CRA International (CRAI) is expected to report earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 56 cents, according to analysts polled by Thomson First Call.



IHS Inc. (IHS) is expected to post fourth-quarter per-share income of 35 cents.



M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) is expected to report income of $1.88 per share for the fourth quarter.



MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) is expected to post fourth-quarter per-share income of $1.53.



After Wednesday's closing bell, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) said that it has sued Apple (AAPL) , claiming that the maker of computers and media players doesn't have permission to name its newest device the iPhone. See related story.



Watch list



AEP Industries Inc. (AEPI) said it swung to fourth-quarter profit of $24.4 million, or $3.04 a share, as margins and gross profit improved. In the same period last year, the South Hackensack, N.J.-based maker of plastic film products posted a net loss of $11.1 million, or $1.28 a share.



AMB Property Corp. (AMB) said Thomas Olinger has been named chief financial officer, effective March 1. Olinger will replace Michael Coke, who is retiring.



Ashworth Inc. (ASHW) said the fourth-quarter net loss widened, as revenue fell, to $4.35 million, or 30 cents a share, from a net loss of $2.24 million, or 16 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year. The golf sportswear company said quarterly revenue declined to $50.2 million from $55.3 million in the prior year



Aviall Inc., a subsidiary of Boeing Co. (BA) , said it has been awarded an early renewal of its 10-year Model 250 exclusive worldwide aftermarket agreement with Rolls-Royce Group (RR) . Financial terms weren't disclosed.



Basic Energy Services Inc. (BAS) said it has agreed to acquire JetStar Consolidated Holdings Inc.'s outstanding capital stock for $120 million, subject to adjustments. The company sees the acquisition "slightly" adding to 2007 earnings.



Beckman Coulter Inc. (BEC) said it will close its Palo Alto, Calif. operations by the end of 2008 to reduce costs and recruit and retain skilled employees. The Fullerton, Calif.-based maker of testing instruments said it will relocate operations to the Indianapolis area.



CACI International Inc. (CAI) said it has named Thomas Mutryn as acting chief financial officer and treasurer, effective immediately. Mutryn replaces Stephen Waechter, who left the company, the Arlington, Va.-based defense contractor said.



ConocoPhillips (COP) said that 2006 production is expected to be about 880 million barrels of oil equivalent, including fuel gas. The Houston-based petroleum company announced 2006 preliminary proved reserve additions of about 300% of its BOE production.



EBay Inc. (EBAY) is set to announce it's buying StubHub, the world's leading online ticket scalper, for a price tag "in the low $300 million" range, according to a source familiar with the pending deal.



Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) , parent of the Franklin and Templeton mutual funds, reported preliminary assets under management of $552.9 billion as of Dec. 31, compared with $541.6 billion at the end of November and $464.8 billion in the same month a year ago.



Genentech Inc. (DNA) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $594 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with $339 million, or 31 cents a share for the same quarter last year. Excluding various items, the company would have reported adjusted earnings of 61 cents a share. See related story.



HealthNet Inc.'s (HNT) Chief Executive Jay Gellert said he expects 2007 earnings of $3.65 a share, a nickel ahead of the average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson First Call. Gellert sees revenues of $14 billion to $15 billion, ahead of the First Call estimate of $13.8 billion.



Sapient Corp. (SAPE) said preliminary third-quarter net income fell, as operating expenses rose, to $100,000, or breakeven per share, from $6.31 million, or 5 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year. Before items, quarterly per-share income rose to 7 cents from 6 cents in the prior year.



Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $15.2 million, up 26% from the year-ago period. The maker of ophthalmic products sees growth in its refractive franchise of 134% in 2006.



Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BEE) said William Prezant has been appointed chairman. Prezant, a director, has also been appointed chairman of the company's corporate governance and nominating committee.



Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) said it now expects 2006 per-share earnings to be "near or slightly above" the upper end of its prior outlook of 31 cents to 33 cents. The company also sees revenue for the period near or above the upper end of its prior view of $192 million to $195 million.



Volcano Corp. (VOLC) said it now sees revenue of $103 million for fiscal 2006, compared its prior view of $98 million. The diagnosis products company is looking for fourth-quarter revenue of $29 million.



Walgreen Co. (WAG) said Chairman David Bernauer is stepping down from his executive duties, but will remain chairman.



West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) said fourth-quarter sales were "slightly" ahead of the company's prior outlook. The Lionville, Pa.-based drug delivery components manufacturer now sees sales for 2006 of $913 million, and earnings per share, before items, of 39 cents to 43 cents.



