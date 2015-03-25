Stocks to Watch, Feb. 5: Anadarko Petroleum, Herbalife and Hewitt Associates

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Monday's session are Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Herbalife Ltd. and Hewitt Associates Inc.

Anadarko (APC) is expected to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the fourth quarter, according to analysts polled by Thomson Financial.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) is expected to post fourth-quarter per-share earnings of 43 cents.

• Get more hot tips in FOXBusiness.com's Investing Center.

Hewitt Associates (HEW) is expected to report first-quarter earnings of 24 cents per share.

Humana Inc. (HUM) is expected to report earnings of 88 cents per share for the fourth quarter.

KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) is expected to post fourth-quarter per-share income of 61 cents.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is expected to report a per-share loss of 85 cents for the fourth quarter.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is expected to post fourth-quarter earnings of 77 cents per share.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) is expected to report income of 88 cents per share for the fourth quarter.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings of 50 cents per share.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is expected to post income per share of 20 cents for the fourth quarter.

After Friday's closing bell, Herbalife (HLF) said it has received an acquisition offer of $38 a share from Whitney V L.P. and its affiliates. The offer represents a 14.8 percent premium to the Herbalife's closing share price Friday of $33.10.

Watch List

Bisys Group Inc. (BSG) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended Sept. 30, 2006, and reported net income of $14 million, compared with $13.4 million during the year-ago period. Revenue for the first fiscal quarter of 2007 was $211.5 million vs. $205.7 million.

E.On AG (EON) (761440) raised its offer for Spanish Endesa S.A. to 38.75 euros a share ($50.22) from 34.5 euros a share. The final bid values all of Endesa's shares at 41 billion euros.

Hewlett-Packard Co. (HPQ) said it plans to withdraw the listing of its stock from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to reduce costs of exchange listing fees and administrative burdens related to being listed in two exchanges.

Majesco Entertainment Co. (COOL) said its financial statements for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2006 contain a going concern modification. According to a Jan. 29 filing, the company's auditors have issued an opinion indicating that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern because Majesco has incurred net losses for the years ended Oct. 31, 2005 and 2006.

Mediacom Communications Corp. (MCCC) said it has reached a retransmission consent agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) . Mediacom added that stations will be immediately restored on the Mediacom cable systems in 12 states.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) said it has filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco seeking damages of $3.48 billion against a group of companies it says control over 80 percent of the prime brokerage market.

Unitrin Inc. (UTR) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $61.6 million, or 91 cents a share, down 29 percent from $86.7 million, or $1.26 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue at the Chicago-based financial services company rose to $763.9 million from $755.9 million.

Visit FOXBusiness.com's Investing page.

Copyright (c) 2006 MarketWatch, Inc.