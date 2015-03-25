Still on Strike!

The Parental Strike Continues!

Friday on “DaySide” we'll be covering a number of breaking stories, including the Peterson jury if it reaches a decision. We're also watching the Rumsfeld story now that there's a suggestion that a newspaper may have put soldiers up to asking the Defense Secretary (search) tough questions in Kuwait.

We'll also talk to the Barnards, the Florida couple continuing their strike against their two kids. After their 17 and 12 year old repeatedly refused to help more around the house, the parents are now camping out on the front lawn. Mrs. Barnard will show us what has become of their house after several days of this strike!

Also, to send phone cards to U.S. troops (search) overseas and donate to the Connecting Our Troops Campaign — send checks payable to AT&T to the following address:

WNY AFL-CIO Area Labor Federation

295 Main Street, Room 832

Ellicott Square Building

Buffalo, NY 14203

For more information, call 716-852-0375.

Linda

Watch "DaySide with Linda Vester" weekdays at 1 p.m. ET

Send your comments to dayside@foxnews.com.