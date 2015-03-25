Stevie Wonder Spends $37,375 to Buy Back His Own Grammy

Stevie Wonder lost his golden lady once. He's not about to do it again.

The plaited star reportedly spent $37,375 on Thursday for a Grammy he won in 1974 that had subsequently been stolen from his possession.

Wonder, who can boast 22 Grammy awards, outbid fans at the Profiles In History auction house in Calabasas, Calif., to win back his gold statuette, according to the U.K. Daily Mirror.

The multitalented singer-songwriter, 56, won the Album of the Year award for "Innervisions," an opus that included his hits "Golden Lady," "You Haven't Done Nothing," "Higher Ground" and "Living for the City."

The seller of the Grammy purchased the item last June in New York, the Mirror reported. The lack of a police report meant that it could not be recovered as stolen property.

Science Finally Unlocks Secret of Perfect Bacon Sandwich

Science finally found time to tackle the world's most pressing issue — how to make the perfect bacon sandwich.

Four scientists at Leeds University spent more than 1,000 hours testing 700 variations of the sandwich to find the ultimate combination, the London Sun reports.

"We often think that it's the taste and smell of bacon that consumers find most attractive," Dr. Graham Clayton, the leader of the research team, told the Sun. "But our research proves that texture and sound is just, if not more, important."

The Leeds researchers used a simple formula to conclude that the ideal bacon sandwich, when chewed, measures 0.5 decibels and breaks under 0.4 Newtons of pressure.

The study looked at various types of bacon — smoked, unsmoked, streaky, thick cut — as well as cooking techniques, temperature and type of oil used to crisp the meat.

No word on how many arteries were clogged by the study.

Heaven Help Him If He Becomes a Michigan Fan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio State fan believed the last names of two Buckeyes football coaches would make the perfect first and middle names for his unborn child.

His wife wasn't so sure.

But Brent Huffines' choice won out. The couple named their newborn son Tressel Hayes.

"Tressel Hayes Huffines — sounds as sweet as an OSU victory over Michigan," Brent Huffines, 27, said Sunday while cradling the 3-day-old boy in the neonatal intensive care unit at Ohio State University Medical Center.

Wanting to honor Woody Hayes and Jim Tressel, Huffines suggested the name to his wife, Kattie, before they learned she was having a boy.

"I laughed. I thought he was joking," said Kattie Huffines, 21. "I was shocked to learn he was serious."

At least six Ohio parents have named a child Tressel since 2003, birth records show.

Tressel Hayes Huffines was born a month premature, weighing 5 pounds, 14 ounces. He will remain in the hospital for at least a few days and possibly a few weeks.

"If nothing else, it assures the Buckeye tradition stays in the family," the boy's father said of his son's name. "Can you imagine someone named Tressel Hayes going to Michigan for college?"

Have House, Must Travel

BELLEVUE, Ohio (AP) — Mike Bassett wants to give away a house, a big house, with a fireplace, built-in cabinets, a bay window, two full bathrooms and walk-in closets.

There is just one catch — the lucky recipient has to move it.

Bassett says if he does not have a taker by July 1, he will raze the structure to make way for more parking for his supermarket and gas station next door in the town 45 miles southeast of Toledo.

"I hate to tear it down," Bassett, 54, of Port Clinton, said Friday. "It's a beautiful house."

He said that in the past week he has received about 20 inquiries about the house, which was used for offices until last June.

Connie Roberts, marketing director for Bassett's Market, estimated that moving the house will cost $50,000 to $80,000, depending on where it is going and other factors.

Bassett, whose family has been in the grocery business since 1898, said he would like to donate the house to charity and would like to see donors provide a lot and pay for the move.

"We would love to host a fundraiser — or a series of fundraisers — if that's what it takes to get the home moved," Roberts said. "And if we get a nonprofit group, we would go out of our way to help them out."

Bassett estimates the 3,600-square-foot house is worth $125,000 to $150,000 without the property. One woman offered to buy it for $200,000 if he would leave it in its place, he said.

Gov't Hopes These Scantily Clad Ladies Will Sell Safe Sex

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Health officials want to turn the scantily clad women who sell betel nuts at stands along Taiwan's roadways into anti-AIDS campaigners.

Betel nuts, chewed as a mild stimulant, are popular among truck and taxi drivers — and vendors often compete by staffing roadside sales booths with young women in bikinis, translucent blouses or nurse's uniforms with miniskirts.

The government plans to have the women give their customers boxes containing condoms and an AIDS warning, Yang Shih-yang, an official at the Center for Disease Control, said Saturday.

"Research done from Africa to Himalayan countries has proved one thing: The AIDS viruses are spread along the highways," Yang said. He was apparently referring to truckers and cab drivers engaging in prostitution or sex with multiple partners.

However, Yang said the plan is still under study because authorities do not want the act to accidentally promote the sale and chewing of betel nuts — which many physicians say could cause cancer.

In recent years, the provocatively dressed roadside saleswomen called "betel nut girls" have become part of Taiwanese culture.

Several of the saleswomen, interviewed recently by Sanli Cable News, dismissed the anti-AIDS proposal as too sexually suggestive, and said it could expose them to risk of assault.

The plan "might give people wild thoughts," said one, whose name was not given.

Officials say AIDS cases have been rising by about 3,000 a year in Taiwan, a large island off southern China with 23 million people.

In an attempt to contain the spread of the HIV virus, authorities recently began a program under which convenience stores distribute free needles for drug addicts.

Compiled by FOXNews.com's Sara Bonisteel.

Got a good "Out There" story in your hometown? We would like to know about it. Send an e-mail with a Web link (we need to authenticate these things) to outthere@foxnews.com.