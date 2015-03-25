Stacy Peterson's Stepsisters Share Details of 'Abusive' Marriage

This is a rush transcript from "On the Record ," November 20, 2007. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, HOST: Stacy Peterson's stepsisters, Kerry Simmons and Debby Forgue, join us live in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Welcome to both of you. Good evening.

When did you become stepsisters to Stacy?

KERRY SIMMONS, STACY PETERSON'S STEPSISTER: We probably — almost about 13 years ago. Through our half-sister, Tina, we kind of met the other side of the family.

VAN SUSTEREN: Debby, when was the last time you spoke to Stacy or saw Stacy?

DEBBY FORGUE, STACY PETERSON'S STEPSISTER: It was October. I believe it was, like, 17th or 18th, she called me to give me her new cell phone number. She talked about getting together with the kids soon, just, you know, Hi, how are you doing, kind of talk. She wanted to get together to exchange kids' clothes again because we give each other our kids' clothes. And that was the last time I talked to her. But she had talked about getting together with us and the kids in the next couple weeks, but then she disappeared and it never happened.

VAN SUSTEREN: Debby, based on that October 17 call, or about that, were you aware of any marital problems that Stacy might be having or not?

FORGUE: I didn't get a chance to talk to her for long, only a couple minutes. I was on my way to work.

VAN SUSTEREN: Kerry, what about you? When was the last time, if you remember, that you spoke to or saw Stacy?

SIMMONS: I actually spoke to Stacy the Wednesday before she went missing. She had called to do the same, to give her cell phone numbers to all of us. She changed her phone. I asked her why, and she had said because Drew had figured out how to track her cell phone, so she kind of got tired of it and didn't want to be followed around anymore.

And I asked how they were doing because I know they were trying to do marriage counseling, and she just said it wasn't going well. And I kind of wanted to continue the conversation, but she just said, We'll talk about it later when we meet up on Tuesday. We made plans to meet up Tuesday with the kids. And she just said, You know why. Well, that basically meant, you know, she felt Drew was either listening to her conversations or possibly had already gotten into her cell phone that she had just gotten.

VAN SUSTEREN: Now, when you say the Tuesday, is that the Tuesday after she disappeared? Is that why you never got together with her, Kerry?

SIMMONS: Right. Right. We were supposed to get together Tuesday.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK. Kerry, when she said that she got a new cell phone because Drew was tracking her calls, did you follow up? Did that strike you as sort of an odd thing to say about a spouse tracking phone calls?

SIMMONS: Well, in their marriage, I guess it wouldn't be odd with her saying that because there were numerous things that he was doing besides tracking her cell phone. So it wasn't surprising. But I'm glad she finally got tired of it and tried to stand up to him in that respect.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is there anything specific, Kerry, that Stacy told you that Drew had done to her that struck you as unusual?

SIMMONS: A lot of it was unusual. And you know, we tried to kind of talk her out of the marriage. It was abusive, you know...

VAN SUSTEREN: Anything specific? Because everyone says abusive and controlling and manipulative, but I'm trying to sort of zero in on specifics, if anyone has it.

SIMMONS: Well, I guess if we can say it, OK, but yes, there was an incident where he had thrown her down the stairs. There was another incident where her kids were in the room, and another family member was also there and had to take the kids out of the house because he had thrown her up against the wall. And as far as I know...

VAN SUSTEREN: And when was that, about, Kerry, those two incidents?

SIMMONS: That was about a year-and-a-half ago that we heard about that.

VAN SUSTEREN: Debby, do you have...

SIMMONS: She also caught him following — she also caught him following her, you know, to stores and school and other places with — you know, recently, in the past few months. He followed her to see where she was going, to check up on what she was doing, didn't want her to go out of the house by herself without him.

VAN SUSTEREN: Did she think that was odd, a husband following? I mean, frankly, you know, I think that's odd, that a husband is out following, if, indeed, it happened.

SIMMONS: Absolutely.

FORGUE: Oh, yes. Absolutely.

VAN SUSTEREN: Debby, you have in your hand a poster, is that right? Is that a Stacy...

FORGUE: Yes, this is our new flier. Yes.

VAN SUSTEREN: And that's to help, if anyone has any information to find Stacy, that's the flier that's being put up. Kerry, one last thing. There was an incident. What happened when you went over to get the ashes of Stacy's sister?

SIMMONS: I was afraid to go in the house, but I saw the rest of the family there and I saw the kids. I just — I wanted to get in there and get what I needed to get, and I wanted to see those kids. And it was really hard to see them. And you know, those kids are still a part of her, and we want to find her. I didn't want to let go.

VAN SUSTEREN: And that night — I mean, I take it that Drew gave you the ashes of Stacy's sister and you left without any sort of confrontation?

SIMMONS: There was no confrontation. He actually just acted as if though Stacy was going to come home and I'd have to fight her for the ashes once she got back. And I just looked at him and said, You know what, Drew? Is she coming back? And he's, Oh, yes, yes, she's going to come back. And I just, you know, walked in the other room and saw the kids, so...

VAN SUSTEREN: Debby, did Stacy ever talk about a romantic interest or a boyfriend or anything like that?

FORGUE: No, never.

VAN SUSTEREN: Kerry, I was going to ask you, I mean, because Drew has said that she made a phone call at 9:00 o'clock on the night of the 28th, or at least early that Sunday, saying that she'd found somebody else. Did she ever tell you about any boyfriend, romantic interest, anything like that?

SIMMONS: As far as Drew was concerned, any male that she talked to was a romantic interest, including other family members of ours, which is a little bit ridiculous, so you know, she wasn't allowed to really even talk to her family. A lot of things that we set up to do with her pretty much would just get overpassed, and we would never get together just because they were having problems.

VAN SUSTEREN: Kerry, Debby, thank you both very much.

SIMMONS: Thank you.

FORGUE: Thank you.

