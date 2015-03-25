Spector's Lawyers Fight Deposition Release

Defense lawyers in Phil Spector's (search) murder case filed a motion to block the prosecution from obtaining the record producer's deposition in a lawsuit he filed against his former defense attorney.

Prosecutors are seeking a transcript and videotape of Spector's deposition in the suit he brought against attorney Robert Shapiro.

Defense attorneys Roger Rosen and Bruce Cutler argued that the subpoena to Shapiro's former law firm requests a document protected by attorney-client privilege.

A Dec.2 hearing was set on the matter.

Spector, known for creating rock music's "wall of sound" in the 1960s, is charged with fatally shooting B-movie actress Lana Clarkson (search) at his Alhambra mansion in early 2003. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail.

Spector was arrested on Feb. 3, 2003, after Clarkson was found fatally wounded at his mansion. The star of Roger Corman's cult film "Barbarian Queen" had been working as a hostess at the House of Blues on Sunset Strip. She died after going home with Spector

Spector, 65, has suggested the 40-year-old actress shot herself.

Shapiro once represented Spector in the murder case, but the defendant sued him to get his $1 million fee returned after an acrimonious split.

According to the defense motion, Shapiro and an associate took Spector's deposition on July 19, something Spector's current attorneys say the producer would not have agreed to had he "thought that his deposition would be anything but privileged and confidential."