Last Update January 14, 2015

Southwest Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Georgia

By | Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Officials say low cabin pressure forced a Southwest Airlines flight from Chicago to Fort Myers, Fla., to make and emergency landing in Columbus, Ga.

Southwest spokesman Brad Hawkins says 122 people were onboard Flight 1040 Sunday afternoon.

He says the passengers were on the ground in Columbus, about 90 miles southwest of Atlanta, for a couple of hours before being transferred to another plane to complete the trip.

Hawkins says the plane will be checked to determine how the problem occurred.