South Korea's Main Opposition Leader Attacked

An unidentified assailant attacked the leader of South Korea's main opposition party on Saturday, the country's Yonhap news agency reported.

Park Geun-hye, chairwoman of the Grand National Party, suffered a wound to her face during campaigning for the upcoming local elections.

It was not immediately clear how serious her injury was.

Yonhap said the attacker wielded a weapon but did not elaborate.

News cable channel YTN showed still photos of Park getting into a car to go to a hospital, with her hands covering her face.

