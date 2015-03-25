South Korea's Main Opposition Leader Attacked
SEOUL, South Korea – An unidentified assailant attacked the leader of South Korea's main opposition party on Saturday, the country's Yonhap news agency reported.
Park Geun-hye, chairwoman of the Grand National Party, suffered a wound to her face during campaigning for the upcoming local elections.
It was not immediately clear how serious her injury was.
Yonhap said the attacker wielded a weapon but did not elaborate.
News cable channel YTN showed still photos of Park getting into a car to go to a hospital, with her hands covering her face.