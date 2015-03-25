Son of Judge's Bodyguard in Saddam Case Kidnapped

Gunmen kidnapped the 8-year-old son of a bodyguard for a judge in Saddam Hussein's trial, the father said Wednesday.

Karim Salam was taken Tuesday as he played in front of his parent's house in the eastern Baghdad neighborhood of Kamsarah, according to his father, Salam Hirmiz Gorgis.

"At about 5:30 p.m. a car came here... they took my son, put him in the car and left," Gorgis told AP Television News.

Gorgis works for one of five judges in the trial of Saddam and seven co-defendants. The judge's identity cannot be revealed due to special security measures imposed for the trial.

Two attorneys representing co-defendants in Saddam's trial have been assassinated since the trial began Oct. 19. The defendants are on trial for the 1982 deaths of Shiite Muslims. If convicted, they could be executed by hanging.