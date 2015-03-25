Some of the Words Added to Merriam-Webster's Dictionary

A partial list of new words and their definitions being entered into this year's edition of Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary.

Aquascape: A scenic view of a body of water, or an area having a natural or constructed aquatic feature.

Bodyboard: A short surfboard on which the rider lies prone.

Dreamscape: A dreamlike, usually surrealistic scene.

Manga: A Japanese comic book or graphic novel.

Polyamory: The state or practice of having more than one open romantic relationship at a time.

Ringtone: The sound made by a cell phone to signal an incoming call.

Sandwich generation: A generation of people who are caring for their aging parents while supporting their own children.

Supersize: To increase considerably the size, amount, or extent of.