Some of the Words Added to Merriam-Webster's Dictionary
A partial list of new words and their definitions being entered into this year's edition of Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary.
Aquascape: A scenic view of a body of water, or an area having a natural or constructed aquatic feature.
Bodyboard: A short surfboard on which the rider lies prone.
Dreamscape: A dreamlike, usually surrealistic scene.
Manga: A Japanese comic book or graphic novel.
Polyamory: The state or practice of having more than one open romantic relationship at a time.
Ringtone: The sound made by a cell phone to signal an incoming call.
Sandwich generation: A generation of people who are caring for their aging parents while supporting their own children.
Supersize: To increase considerably the size, amount, or extent of.